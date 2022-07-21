UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Five Injured In Accident

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed and five others sustained injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said a speeding car collided with a tree after hitting a motorcycle on Jaranwala-Satiana Road near Chak No 35-GB.

As a result, 35-year-old Yasir died on the spot whereas his brother Mohsin,30, wife Shehnaz Bibi,30, son Abdullah, 3, Affia Saeed, 30, and Saifur Rehman, 35, received injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where condition of two people was stated tobe critical.

The police took the body in its custody and started investigation.

