One killed, five injured in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) One person was killed while five others were injured in a collision between a dumper and tractor-trolley at Head Marala Road, Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 30-year-old Mohsin was killed while 30-year-old Nadeem, 22-year-old Asif, 20-year-old Mobeen, 35-year-old Amir, 16-year-old Sheroz were injured in the collision near Dhalay-wali Stop, here. Rescue team provided the first aid and shifted the injure to hospital.