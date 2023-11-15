Open Menu

One Killed, Five Injured In Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

One killed, five injured in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) One person was killed while five others were injured in a collision between a dumper and tractor-trolley at Head Marala Road, Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 30-year-old Mohsin was killed while 30-year-old Nadeem, 22-year-old Asif, 20-year-old Mobeen, 35-year-old Amir, 16-year-old Sheroz were injured in the collision near Dhalay-wali Stop, here. Rescue team provided the first aid and shifted the injure to hospital.

