One Killed, Five Injured In Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A woman was killed and five others were injured when an over-speeding car hit a roadside tree in the Tanda Road area of Gujrat in the wee hours of Monday.
According to rescue sources 1122, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, skidded off the road, and hit a roadside tree, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO sustains bullet injuries in exchange of fire with dacoits1 hour ago
-
PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup11 hours ago
-
KP Govt arranges special flights to Bishkek to evacuate Pak students11 hours ago
-
CM prays for Safety of Iranian president11 hours ago
-
DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people12 hours ago
-
Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study12 hours ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise12 hours ago
-
Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital holds eye camp at LPC12 hours ago
-
Tour guides increased in Murree12 hours ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport12 hours ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU12 hours ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others12 hours ago