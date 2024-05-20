Open Menu

One Killed, Five Injured In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM

One killed, five injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A woman was killed and five others were injured when an over-speeding car hit a roadside tree in the Tanda Road area of Gujrat in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources 1122, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, skidded off the road, and hit a roadside tree, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

