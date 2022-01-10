One killed, five injured in Alipur land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :One person was killed and five others were injured in a land dispute between the two sides in Kasi Jamar area of ??Alipur police on Monday.

According to police sources, there was a dispute between the Allahbakhsh group and Jamil group over a piece of land.

After bitter rhetoric on the day of the incident, Jamil's group attacked the Allahbukhsh group with wooden sticks and killed Allahbukhsh while other members of his group Naeem, Wasim, Kaleem, Sajjad, and Abu Bakr were seriously injured. ? Police rushed to the spot along with Rescue 1122 and shifted the body and injured to Alipur for necessary legal action.

Police have also started an investigation into the incident.