One killed, five injured in different incidents

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A man was killed while four others including a couple were injured in three different incidents in the limits of Pindigheb and Jand Police Station on Tuesday.

As per official details, in the first incident, a man was killed while another was injured as two rival groups attacked each other with different weapons over a land dispute in village Ahmedal in the limits of Pindigheb Police station. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Khan while the injured was identified as Muhammad Banars.

The injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Pindigheb.

In another incident, a Kohat-bound coaster overturned near Rangli village due to the driver falling asleep, as a result of which two passengers were injured.

Moreover, a couple was injured critically when the scarf of the woman, going with her husband on a motorcycle, stuck in the wheel of the motorcycle on Sokka bridge near Pindi Sultani on Rawalpindi-Kohat road.

Later rescue 1122 reached the spot and the injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Jand.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

