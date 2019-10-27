UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Five Injured In Hub Road Mishap

Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :One person lost his life while five other including a driver sustained serious injuries as a truck overturned near the Makran coastal highway in Hub on Friday.

Rescue sources said the incident occurred due to over speeding, the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately for medico-legal process and treatment, a private news channel reported.

First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against the driver and investigation would be started soon, a police official informed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

