One killed, five injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while five others sustained injuries in a car accident at Jaranwala Road on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said the accident occurred near Chak No-65 Adda Awagat on Jaranwala road where a rashly driven car hit a parked trolley tractor.

As a result, Tariq (28) died on the spot while Naveed (30), Rashid (22), Ehsan (20), Rafaqat (35) and Ihtisham (24) sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where the conditionof three was stated to be serious.