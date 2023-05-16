UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

At least one person was killed while five sustained injuries after a collision between a car and a loader rickshaw near Rahuki stop in the areas of Tandojam police on Tuesday

According to police, the deceased and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The hospital sources identified the deceased as Manik Harchand, a resident of a village near Tandojam.

The injured include Chetan Singh, Walji, Mir Khan, Bheemji and Ramesh.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, two persons were drowned while swimming in the Indus river in Latifabad unit 4 area on Tuesday evening.

The local divers pulled out the dead bodies from the river, according to the Edhi Foundation.

The deceased were identified as 26 years old Jalal and 19 years old Shaharyar who came from Karachi to attend a wedding in Hyderabad.

