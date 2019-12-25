One killed, five injured in road accident in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

One person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van fell into a deep gorge at Barmi Gali Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : One person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van fell into a deep gorge at Barmi Gali Abbottabad.

According to details, a Suzuki high roof wagon that was enroute to Abbottabad from Bandi Chamyali with six passengers of a same family fell into a hundred feet deep ravine at Barmi Gali.

Locals recovered bodies of the injured passengers from the ravine and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad. One of the injured later succumbed in the hospital.