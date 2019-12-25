UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

One killed, five injured in road accident in Abbottabad

One person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van fell into a deep gorge at Barmi Gali Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : One person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a passenger van fell into a deep gorge at Barmi Gali Abbottabad.

According to details, a Suzuki high roof wagon that was enroute to Abbottabad from Bandi Chamyali with six passengers of a same family fell into a hundred feet deep ravine at Barmi Gali.

Locals recovered bodies of the injured passengers from the ravine and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad. One of the injured later succumbed in the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Abbottabad Same Van Family From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs&#039; Musabih, Beninese Consul discu ..

20 minutes ago

“Bail doesn’t mean acquittal,” says Shehryar ..

24 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Gov't Envoy Expects LNA to Fight Ri ..

4 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Worried About Plans to Creat ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi ext ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet approves Consumer Protection Law

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.