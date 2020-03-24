UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

One killed, five injured in road accident in Okara

One person was killed and five others received injuries in a road accident when a loader turned turtle near Chak No. 5, Chochak Road, Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and five others received injuries in a road accident when a loader turned turtle near Chak No. 5, Chochak Road, Okara.

According to police sources, a rashly driven loader was on its way when suddenly it turned turtle on the Chochak Road.

As a result, the driver of vehicle identified as Ali Zain (24) received severe head injuries and died on the spot while five others received severe injuries.

The injured were brought to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have started investigations.

