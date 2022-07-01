UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Five Injured In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :One person was killed and five were injured in two separate road accidents near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a helper of a truck loaded with stone crush was parched on the material, when it overturned near FIEDMC.The worker got buried under the stone crush and died on the spot.

Rescue team handed over the body to the police.

In another incident, a rickshaw hit a tractor trolley near Khanoana bypass chowk, Satiana road. As a result, five persons -- Hassan, Riaz Bibi, Waqar, Noor Fatima and Kausar, all residents of chak 596-GB, suffered injuries. The condition of two- Hassan and Riaz Bibi, was stated to be critical.

