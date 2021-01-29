UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Five Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place near Tandlianwala when a passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley.

Consequently, Allah Yar (13) died on-the-spot while his father Muhammad Shafi, mother Sugrah Bibi, brother Ali Hasan, and passengers Zulfiqar Ali and Abdul Rasheed received serious injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwalafor treatment.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

