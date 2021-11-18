UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Five Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:53 PM

One killed, five injured in road mishap

A man was killed while another five sustained serious injuries when a speeding private ambulance rammed into a loaded truck here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another five sustained serious injuries when a speeding private ambulance rammed into a loaded truck here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a private ambulance was on the way to Multan from Dera Ghazi Khan with one patient and five other persons.

All of a sudden, the ambulance rammed into a loaded truck near Bhuttapur flyover at Muzaffargarh-Multan road.

Resultantly, the driver of the ambulance died at the spot while five others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

As per initial investigations the mishap occurred due to over speeding by ambulance driver, rescue sources said.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Driver Road Died Man Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Anti-Coronavirus Pills Might Enter Italian Market ..

Anti-Coronavirus Pills Might Enter Italian Market by Late December - Drug Watchd ..

58 seconds ago
 Over 28 thousand transgenders apply for NADRA regi ..

Over 28 thousand transgenders apply for NADRA registration

1 minute ago
 Migrant Family Hospitalized After Storming Polish- ..

Migrant Family Hospitalized After Storming Polish-Belarusian Border - Polish Gua ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to empowerment underprivileged, vul ..

Govt committed to empowerment underprivileged, vulnerable segments of society: F ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for tighten the noose against profiteers

DC for tighten the noose against profiteers

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to launch today portal for automatio ..

PM Imran Khan to launch today portal for automation of power of attorney for ove ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.