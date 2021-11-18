One killed, five injured in road mishap

A man was killed while another five sustained serious injuries when a speeding private ambulance rammed into a loaded truck here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 )

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a private ambulance was on the way to Multan from Dera Ghazi Khan with one patient and five other persons.

All of a sudden, the ambulance rammed into a loaded truck near Bhuttapur flyover at Muzaffargarh-Multan road.

Resultantly, the driver of the ambulance died at the spot while five others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

As per initial investigations the mishap occurred due to over speeding by ambulance driver, rescue sources said.