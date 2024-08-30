One killed, five injured in road mishap

A man was killed while five others sustained injuries in a collision between trailer and motorcycle-rickshaw near Tufailabad on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A man was killed while five others sustained injuries in a collision between trailer and motorcycle-rickshaw near Tufailabad on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcycle-rickshaw carrying six passengers was heading towards the city area when a speeding trailer collided with it due to over speeding.

Resultantly, Toqeer Ahmed resident of 431/EB died on the spot while five others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

APP/aaj/thh

2124 hrs