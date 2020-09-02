One killed, five injured in roof collapse *****Lead*******

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old boy was killed while five others were injured when the roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden Manawan here on Wednesday.

The police said labourers were busy in construction when the roof collapsed and they trapped into the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled out the injured and shifted to the Services Hospital while Atiq ,16, died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Iran,37, Nasir, 38, Abdul Majeed,40,Manawar,26 and Abdul Rasheed,25.