One Killed, Five Injured In Separate Incidents
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:28 AM
A boy was killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents, here on Monday
RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy was killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents, here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, 14-year-old boy was killed in a wall collapse incident in a nearby village.
Meanwhile, five people were injured in a car-truck collision near Chak 49 on Dipalpur road.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the hospital.