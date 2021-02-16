UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Five Injured In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:28 AM

One killed, five injured in separate incidents

A boy was killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents, here on Monday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy was killed while five others sustained injuries in different incidents, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, 14-year-old boy was killed in a wall collapse incident in a nearby village.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in a car-truck collision near Chak 49 on Dipalpur road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

