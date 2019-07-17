One killed, five injured in separate incidents in Attock

(@imziishan)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed while five others sustained injuries in three different incidents in various parts of Hassanabdal in the limits of Injra Police station here on Wednesday.

In first incident, a man identified as Inam Ullah- a vegetable vendor was shot dead in Sabirabad area by three unknown armed persons and the assailants managed to flee from the crime scene.

Police officials said that the reason behind this murder to be an old enmity.

In second incident, two persons including a prayer leader was shot and injured in a robbery incident in Pind Mehri area.

Police sources said that Qazi Majid and Abdul Saboor were going to heir home on a motorbike when they were intercepted by armed men but they accelerated the speed upon they opened firing at them.

Resultantly, both received bullet injuries.

Meanwhile in the third incident, three men were shot and injured by their relatives in a engagement programme in a village Dakhaniar.

Tamoor Ahsan has lodged a complain to police that in his engagement programme Mehboob Alam with his 12 bore gun opened firing at him. Resultantly, he and his two other cousins identified as Asad Waseem and Hurrira Ahmer were injured.

The accused managed to flee from the scene successfully. Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.