One killed, five injured in several accidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A person was killed and five others were injured in two different road accidents on Thursday.

According to Allied hospital source,a labourer identified as Shafique (50),resident of chak 115-GB was riding his donkey cart on Rasala Road when an unknown vehicle hit it.

Shafique received critical injuries and died during treatment.

In other accident, a speeding bus heading towards Tandlianwala from Samundri overturned near chak 442 Warraichan stop. As a result,5 passengers were injured and three were shifted to THQ Samundri whereas two were discharged after first aid by Rescue 1122. Manzoor,Ali Hussain,Ali Waqas were shifted to THQ hospital Samundri while Abbas and Sultan were provided first aid.