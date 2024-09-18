One Killed, Five Injured In Traffic Accident Near Jauharabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Jauharabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A tragic traffic accident near Namiwali on the Khushab-Sargodha Road caused the death of a woman besides leaving five others seriously injured on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials, the accident involved a dumper truck colliding with three motorbikes, causing six individuals including two women to be thrown onto the road.
Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.
Zainab, the wife of Fayaz Parvez and a resident of Naseem Colony in Jauharabad, lost her life in the incident.
The injured include Sakina, the wife of Parvez Khokhar, 65-year-old Atta Muhammad, 10-year-old Shaban, and 49-year-old Iqbal Feroze.
They were initially taken to DHQ Hospital in
Jauharabad with Sakina later referred to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad due to her critical condition.
The driver of the dumper fled the scene and authorities are currently searching for him.
APP/smj/378
