One killed, five injured in train explosion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A passenger was reportedly killed and five others injured in an explosion in Jaffer Express on Thursday.

The explosion took place inside a washroom of the Peshawar-bound train's economy class, according to a Railways spokesman.

The train derailed after the blast which occurred near the Chichawatni station in coach number 12861.

After receiving information, Railways rescue and relief teams reached the scene and shifted two severely injured to DHQ hospital, while those who sustained minor wounds were treated on the spot.

