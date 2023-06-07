One killed, five injured in two separate incidents

One person was killed and five others were injured in two different incidents in Hazro town here on Wednesday, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :One person was killed and five others were injured in two different incidents in Hazro town here on Wednesday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a labourer identified as 25-year-old Noor Rehman died as a steel pipe hit his head during boring work in Khagwani village.

Later his body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal proceedings. In another incident, the rickshaw fell into a drain line while overtaking a vehicle on Hazro- Gondal Road. According to eyewitnesses, four women and a rickshaw driver fell into the drainage line and got critically injured. The locals and rescue team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro.

Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.