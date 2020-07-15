One killed, five injured in two separate incidents

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed and five others injured in two separate incidents here on Wednesday.

According to police, in Kazafi area of Itman Khel tehsil, Amir Zaman Khan shot and injured his brother and nephews including Mehmood Jan his sons- Fazal Jan and Abdul Razaq over shop dispute here on Wednesday morning.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Taimergra where Abdul Razaq succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident in Khaar tehsil, two rival groups' clash left three persons injured. The injured were shifted to DHQ Khaar for medical treatment.