One killed, five injured in Uthal road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD ,Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed and five others sustained injuries as a passenger van turned turtle over at Uthal on early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue police officials, the van turned turtle over at Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in one dead and five injured in the incident.

Police said the injured were rushed to the DHQ.