One Killed, Five Injured Over Pigeon Flying Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

One killed, five injured over pigeon flying competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed while five others sustained injuries over pigeon flying competition in Khushab area on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Purana Chowk, Khushab where Muhammad Imran shot dead Ejaz and injured Adnan, Farooq, Muavia, Asadullah and Mohsin over pigeon flying competition.

Police reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital fornecessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

