UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed For Resisting Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

One killed for resisting robbery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The director of an educational institution was shot dead by unidentified robbers for resisting robbery on Agha khan Road near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Girls College here on Friday.

According to police, the robbers opened fire at 70-year Syed Zaher Ali, Director of Usman Institute of Technology when he put up resistance. He was injured and rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Technology Road Robbery

Recent Stories

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

1 minute ago

Teenage Girl Who Filmed George Floyd Killing by Po ..

29 seconds ago

376,580 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

30 seconds ago

Bharara terms federal budget as pro-people

33 seconds ago

US Urges Ethiopian Politicians to Commit to Inclus ..

37 seconds ago

Albania, UAE, Ghana, Gabon and Brazil win UNSC sea ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.