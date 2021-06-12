One killed for resisting robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The director of an educational institution was shot dead by unidentified robbers for resisting robbery on Agha khan Road near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Girls College here on Friday.

According to police, the robbers opened fire at 70-year Syed Zaher Ali, Director of Usman Institute of Technology when he put up resistance. He was injured and rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.