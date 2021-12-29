UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Four Family Members Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:28 PM

A person died and four members of the same family including two women were injured in an accident on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A person died and four members of the same family including two women were injured in an accident on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, Sheikh Yasir along with his brothers Faisal and Ghulam Rasool and their wives was coming back to Burewala from Checha Wattni when they met they mishap.

When they reached near at Ghaziabad their car collided with a trailer loaded with sugarcane parked along road as a result Sheikh Yasir died on the spot while other four members of the family sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

