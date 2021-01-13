One killed, four hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A person was killed and four others sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and tractor trolley near Head Taunsa Barrage on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger bus was collided with tractor trolley loaded with husk from back side.

As a result, a passenger died on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu after providing first aid.

The Rescue sources said that the incident took place due to thick fog.

