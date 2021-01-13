UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Four Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

One killed, four hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A person was killed and four others sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and tractor trolley near Head Taunsa Barrage on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger bus was collided with tractor trolley loaded with husk from back side.

As a result, a passenger died on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu after providing first aid.

The Rescue sources said that the incident took place due to thick fog.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Injured Died Kot Addu Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 January 2021

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

10 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

10 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.