One Killed, Four Hurt In Road Mishap

Published September 07, 2022

One killed, four hurt in road mishap

A person was killed while four others sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A person was killed while four others sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided at Ghazi Ghat bridge due to over speeding in which a person namely Muhammad Amir s/o Bashir Ahmad died on the spot while four persons sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Indus hospital after providing first aid.

All the victims were belonged to Ghazi Ghat city.

