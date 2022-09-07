One killed, four hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A person was killed while four others sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided at Ghazi Ghat bridge due to over speeding in which a person namely Muhammad Amir s/o Bashir Ahmad died on the spot while four persons sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Indus hospital after providing first aid.

All the victims were belonged to Ghazi Ghat city.