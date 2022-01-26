One killed, four injured as roof collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when a roof of their house collapsed due to cylinder blast on Wednesday in Ganj area, police said.

According to details, a cylinder blast took place in Mohallah Kotla Rasheed Khan of Ganj area due to which a roof of a house caved in trapping five members of a family under the debris.

The officials of Rescue1122 soon reached the spot and retrieved injured from the debris and shifted them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a head of the family identified as Suleman (40) breath his last on his way to hospital . The other injured included three children named Samee (8), Majid (4) and Ameen (3) along with a woman S (30) under treatment in the hospital.