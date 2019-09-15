One killed, four injured as vehicle falls into ditch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed while four others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Sunday.

According to police sources the victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they met this tragic incident in the area of Palam, reported a private news channel.

Two injured were stated serious , rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities.

The injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.