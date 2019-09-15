One Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed while four others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Sunday.
According to police sources the victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they met this tragic incident in the area of Palam, reported a private news channel.
Two injured were stated serious , rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities.
The injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.