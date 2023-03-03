One killed, four injured in coal mine collapse in Harnai

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and four others injured in a coal mine collapse on Friday in Shahragh area of district Harnai, Balochistan, while rescue operation for three missing miners was under way.

Immediately after the incident, Rescue teams were engaged in relief operation in the mine.

Levies authorities said that the four miners who were taken out of the mine have been shifted to Quetta in critical condition.