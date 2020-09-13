UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Four Injured In Different Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

One killed, four injured in different incidents

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :One motorcyclist was killed and four other were critically injured in three different road incidents in various parts of district Attock on Sunday.

In first incident, a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into a motorcycle coming from opposite direction on GT road near Lawrencepur in limits of Hazro Police station resultantly one man identified as Zeeshan Aabid died on the spot while his companion identified as Ahsan Aziz was injured critically.The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

In second incident, a motorcyclist was knocked by a crane near Qutbal toll plaza on Rawalpindi- Fatehjang road in limits of Fatehjang Police station.

The injured Shafiq Ali was shifted to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Separately, two laborers were injured as wall of an under construction house on which they were working caves in Dhoke Syidian area in limits of Attock Police station. Police and rescue sources said that laborers were constructing a wall when it caves in resultantly two laborers identified as Rehmat Khan and Mohammad Khan came under debris. Later rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital for treatment. Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

