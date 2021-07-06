UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Four Injured In Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

One killed, four injured in firing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead and four others sustained injures over an old enmity near here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Allah Wasaya was travelling by a car with his relatives when an unidentified motorcyclist opened firing on them in Raja Jang village.

As a result, Allah Wasaya died on the spot and Tariq, Ejaz and Mohsin received injuries while an unidentified passerby was also injured.

The accused fled while the police shifted the deceased and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital and started investigation.

