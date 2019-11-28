UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Four Injured In Firing In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

One killed, four injured in firing in Faisalabad

A man was killed while four others sustained injuries during firing over a property dispute here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while four others sustained injuries during firing over a property dispute here on Thursday.

A police spokesman on Thursday that two groups had exchanged firing over a property dispute in Chak No 593-GB Barala at Sitiana-Jhamra Road.

As a result, Zahid Iqbal died on the spot whereas Muzalam Hussain, Ashiq Hussain, Riaz Hussain and Javaid Zulfiqar were injured

Related Topics

Firing Police Road Died Man

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

1 hour ago

Afghan President Discusses Anti-Terrorism With US ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary prosecutors indict cruise captain in deadl ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Expects to Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia ..

3 minutes ago

CDA grants Rs 82 million on account of approvals o ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has worst water management :says expert

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.