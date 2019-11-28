One killed, four injured in firing in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while four others sustained injuries during firing over a property dispute here on Thursday.

A police spokesman on Thursday that two groups had exchanged firing over a property dispute in Chak No 593-GB Barala at Sitiana-Jhamra Road.

As a result, Zahid Iqbal died on the spot whereas Muzalam Hussain, Ashiq Hussain, Riaz Hussain and Javaid Zulfiqar were injured