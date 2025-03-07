One killed, four injured in house fire

One minor girl, Fatima Zahira was killed due to devastating house fire, while four others injured including women and children

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) One minor girl, Fatima Zahira was killed due to devastating house fire, while four others injured including women and children.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire was caused by a short circuit in a petrol can, which engulfed the entire house.

Rescue teams and firefighters responded promptly, controlling the fire and providing first aid to the injured.

The survivors, including Shamsul Haq's wife, Zulaikha and their children, Maryam, Ghulam Zahira, and Ali Raza were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

