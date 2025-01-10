One Killed, Four Injured In Karachi Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Quidabad Ghosht Gali
area located at Shah Latif Town police station, Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, one person lost his life and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that held near
Quidabad Ghosht Gali area.
A Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Azhar University to establish campus in Pakistan, strengthening educational ties1 minute ago
-
One killed, four injured in Karachi firing2 minutes ago
-
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to overcome key challenges2 minutes ago
-
Three-day international health professions education conference begins at LUMHS32 minutes ago
-
Woman held for committing theft at jewellery shop32 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police bust 3-member gang of thieves32 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level40 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Bureau chairperson welcomes Child Courts Bill51 minutes ago
-
Injure in Aziz Bhatti Town firing dies51 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls52 minutes ago
-
Japan embassy announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 for Pakistani teachers52 minutes ago
-
Issue of Balochistan university employees solved52 minutes ago