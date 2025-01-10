Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Karachi Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

One killed, four injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Quidabad Ghosht Gali

area located at Shah Latif Town police station, Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, one person lost his life and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that held near

Quidabad Ghosht Gali area.

A Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

