One killed, four injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Quidabad Ghosht Gali

area located at Shah Latif Town police station, Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

A Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.