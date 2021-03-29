One killed, four injured in Karachi roof collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place in a factory of Site Area, Karachi, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to Rescuers, some labourers were working in a factory when suddenly the roof of one side of the room fell on them.

As a result, one person died on the spot while the injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue operation was continuing to remove the rubble so that safe recovery of the factory workers could be made possible.