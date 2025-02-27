Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Nankana Sahib Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Nankana Sahib area

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place near Nankana Sahib area

of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the car crossing Nankana Sahib area of Punjab. As a result, a child died

on the spot. The four other persons including a woman were also injured in the same accident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot

and started search for the driver of the truck.

