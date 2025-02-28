Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Orakzai Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and four other sustained injuries in a bomb blast incident that occurred near Mamozai Bazaar area of Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police official reported on Friday.

According to details, a man lost his life after a blast that took place near Mamozai Bazaar area of Orakzai. The four other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The injured were immediately taken to THQ hospital for emergency treatment. Police team cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this tragic incident.

