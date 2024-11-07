One Killed, Four Injured In Pabbi Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while four others sustained bullet injuries when cross-firing took place between two groups of Oil Depot Union in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, a clash between two groups of the Oil Depot Union left a man dead and injured four others.
The dead body and injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.
Following the firing, a large police force reached the area and collected evidence for investigation; however, locals said that the intime entry of police could have averted the losses.
