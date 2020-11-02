One killed, four injured in road accident

A man was killed while four others were injured in a collision between a passenger wagon and car on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed while four others were injured in a collision between a passenger wagon and car on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the collision occured due to over speeding.

As a result, a man died on the spot while four others namely Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Tariq, Hazoor Jan and Muhammad Amir sustained injuries.

The body and injured were rushed to nearby hospital where two of the injured Waheed and Tariq were referred to Karachi based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition.

The identity of the body could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case.