One Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:48 PM

One killed, four injured in road accident

A man was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road accident here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road accident here on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident took place at Samundri road near Tandlianwala where a rashly driven tractor-trolley collided with a mini van.

As a result, Malik Goga died on the spot while fourothers identified as Abu Bakar, Arslan, Moin and Waqar Ali were injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital and handed over the dead body to area police.

More Stories From Pakistan

