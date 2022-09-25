One killed, four injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday late night.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place at Kashmir road where a rashly driven pick-up hit two motorcycles.

As a result, a 30-year-old unidentified youth died on the spot while Asher (25), Saqib (21), Rabia (27) and Asghar (37) sustained seriousinjuries. The rescuers shifted the dead and injured to a local hospital.

Police have registered a case against the fleeing driver and started investigation.