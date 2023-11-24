Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:18 PM

One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Haro Bridge in the jurisdiction of Attock Police Station on Friday

According to Police, a fatal collision occurred when a coaster and a rickshaw collided due to fog, resulting in the death of the rickshaw driver, identified as 45-year-old Jan Muhammad.

Four others, including two brothers, sustained injuries in the same accident. The injured were identified as 17-year-old Hamza Ali, 15-year-old Rashid, 22-year-old Aabid (brother of Rashid), and 50-year-old Jehangir.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Attock.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

