One killed, four injured in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Haro Bridge in the jurisdiction of Attock Police Station on Friday.

According to Police, a fatal collision occurred when a coaster and a rickshaw collided due to fog, resulting in the death of the rickshaw driver, identified as 45-year-old Jan Muhammad.

Four others, including two brothers, sustained injuries in the same accident. The injured were identified as 17-year-old Hamza Ali, 15-year-old Rashid, 22-year-old Aabid (brother of Rashid), and 50-year-old Jehangir.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Attock.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

