One killed, four injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :An unidentified youth was killed and four others, including a girl, were injured when a passenger coach collided with a tractor-trolley on Thursday.

The accident took place near Basira Bypass on Muzaffargarh DG Khan Road.

After receiving a call in the control room, rescue workers transported the victims to DHQ Hospital in two ambulances.

The victims include 41-year-old Mukhtar Hussain, 26-year-old Saad, 28-year-old Abid, and 20-year-old Natasha.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.