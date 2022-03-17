UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

One killed, four injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :An unidentified youth was killed and four others, including a girl, were injured when a passenger coach collided with a tractor-trolley on Thursday.

The accident took place near Basira Bypass on Muzaffargarh DG Khan Road.

After receiving a call in the control room, rescue workers transported the victims to DHQ Hospital in two ambulances.

The victims include 41-year-old Mukhtar Hussain, 26-year-old Saad, 28-year-old Abid, and 20-year-old Natasha.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Muzaffargarh Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

2 hours ago
 4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

10 hours ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

10 hours ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

11 hours ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>