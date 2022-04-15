One killed, four injured in road mishap

A woman died while four others sustained injuries when a head-on collision occurred at Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal road, near Rehman Hajra Sugar Mill on Thursday

Muzzaffargarh,Apr 15(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman died while four others sustained injuries when a head-on collision occurred at Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal road, near Rehman Hajra Sugar Mill on Thursday.

According to rescue control room, collision occurred due to rash driving.

The deceased identified as Kausar Bibi, 65, wife of Ashiq Hussain. Four others namely Badar-un-Nisa, 45, Saif-ur-Rehman, 40, Shazia Bibi, 40, and Shehla Bibi of 22 year age were wounded critically.

Two ambulances along with rescue vehicle reached to the spot. The rescue teams shifted the body and injured to the DHQ hospital for medico legal formalities.