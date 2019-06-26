One killed, four injured in road mishap in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) -:A man was killed while four other including two women suffered injuries in a road accident in Jhal Chakian police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Ahmad Hassan of village Dherema along with his two companions was riding a motorbike on Sargodha-Khushab road when a recklessly driven truck hit the two wheeler.

As a result, Ahmad Hassan died on the spot while four other including two pedestrians women Zeenat and Salma received injuries and were shifted to DHQ hospital.

However, the accused managed to escape.

Police have registered a case.