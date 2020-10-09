One killed, four injured in separate incidents

One person was killed and four other were injured in separate road incidents in various parts of Attock and Taxila on Friday

In first incident, one motorcyclist was killed and his two friends sustained serious injuries as a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed over them near railway crossing on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in limits of Jand Police station.

Hospital and Police sources said that 22 years old Haris Nawaz was died on the spot while his friends 18 years old Hammad Ahmed and 30 years old Adil Mehmood were injured critically.

The driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene.

In second incident, two persons were injured as their car turned turtle due to over speeding on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1)near Ghazi interchange in limits of Hazro police station.

Both the persons on board were trapped in the wreckage that were retrieved after cutting the body of the car and shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

Respective police registered separate cases.