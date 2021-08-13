UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Four Injured In Separate Road Mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another four sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps reported in the district here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Haider Ali resident of village Kabula was on the way to Rawalpindi from Burewala by a mini pickup van loaded with vegetables alongwith his fellow Ejaz. All of a sudden, the van collided with a trailer while saving a vendor with cart near Burewala city. As a result of the mishap, Haider Ali died at the spot while Ejaz sustained injures.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

In another incident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Village 259-EB at Lahore road in which three persons were injured. Rescue officials shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where one of the injured was told to be critical due to head injuries.

However, the police concerned have started investigations into both incidents.

