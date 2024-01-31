Open Menu

One Killed, Four Injured In Traffic Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:50 AM

One killed, four injured in traffic accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) One person was killed while four others sustained serious injuries in different road traffic accidents,here on Wednesday .

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Sabir Hussain (39) was crossing the road near Roshanwala Bypass Chowk Sammundri Road when he met a road accident and died on the spot.

In other accident, four people including Muhammad Asif (33), Ali Hussain (50), Muhammad Zahid (35) and Shahid Anjum (46) received serious injuries when a bus of Interloop mills collided with a dumper truck coming from opposite direction near Rafhan mills Khurarianwala road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwal.

while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Died Road Accident Traffic Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

10 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

10 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

10 hours ago
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

10 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

10 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

10 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

10 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

10 hours ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan