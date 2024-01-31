One Killed, Four Injured In Traffic Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) One person was killed while four others sustained serious injuries in different road traffic accidents,here on Wednesday .
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Sabir Hussain (39) was crossing the road near Roshanwala Bypass Chowk Sammundri Road when he met a road accident and died on the spot.
In other accident, four people including Muhammad Asif (33), Ali Hussain (50), Muhammad Zahid (35) and Shahid Anjum (46) received serious injuries when a bus of Interloop mills collided with a dumper truck coming from opposite direction near Rafhan mills Khurarianwala road.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwal.
while further investigation was under way.
